Details On Brock Lesnar’s New WWE Contract

The revelation two weeks ago by Roman Reigns that he needs to undergo treatment for leukemia threw WWE‘s plans for the next several weeks and months into a tailspin.

Reigns had been scheduled to retains his Universal Championship at Crown Jewel against Braun Strowman and Brock Lesnar, with the bout serving as Lesnar’s send-off from the WWE for the time being. However, as we saw, due to the absence of Reigns, Lesnar ended up winning the WWE Universal Championship.

The move prompted WWE to sign Lesnar to a new contract at some point last week, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer. Following his championship victory at Crown Jewel, Lesnar reportedly has two more matches to fulfil as part of this contract. One will obviously be against AJ Styles at the Survivor Series in Los Angeles, with that bout already being advertised.

Another interesting tidbit about Lesnar’s new contract is that it is a non-exclusive contract. Lesnar is permitted to go back to the UFC whenever he would like. Lesnar is still likely to face Daniel Cormier at some point in 2019. Cormier mentioned Saturday night following his victory at UFC 230 that he’s ready to face Lesnar and that he wants Brock to bring the WWE Universal Championship belt with him so that he can become a WWE champion as well.

Daniel Cormier told Brock Lesnar to put the WWE title on the line. #UFC230 pic.twitter.com/E4M8jfC6fL — HypeHub Sports (@HypeHubSports) November 4, 2018

While Lesnar’s championship victory on Friday was not expected it’s clear that it was a move made on short notice due to an unusual circumstance at WWE. It will be interesting to see how long he ends up holding the title. While Brock only has two more matches left on the current deal, there’s always the possibility that WWE could continue to negotiate to extend it if need be.