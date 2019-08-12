Brock Lesnar Not Getting a Universal Championship Rematch Against Seth Rollins

Despite injured ribs and overwhelming odds, Seth Rollins pulled off an epic upset on Sunday night at SummerSlam when he defeated Brock Lesnar to once again become WWE Universal Champion. Rollins managed to withstand a merciless beating from Lesnar for 13 minutes before hitting his third Curb Stomp of the match to keep Lesnar down.

The feud between Rollins and Lesnar has been going on ever since Rollins first won the Men’s Royal Rumble back in January. Many thought it was over after Rollins beat “The Beast” at WrestleMania, but Lesnar inserted himself back into the title picture a month later by winning the Money in the Bank contract.

But now that Rollins is champ again fans are wondering how long until Lesnar gets another crack the title, one that he’s held a combined 688 days across three reigns. Paul Heyman took to Twitter on Monday and hinted that something will likely happen on Monday Night Raw tonight, as he protested being told that Lesnar would not get an immediate rematch.

“My client #BrockLesnar and I have been apprised ‘no rematch will be granted’ against WWE’s Universal Heavyweight Champion #SethRollins!!! We find this decision to be arbitrary and patently unfair!” Heyman tweeted on Monday.

Other segments announced for tonight’s episode of Monday Night Raw in Toronto include The Miz vs. Dolph Ziggler, Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross defending the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships against The Kabuki Warriors, Cedric Alexander vs. Drew McIntyre, Rey Mysterio vs. Andrade in a Two-out-of-Three Falls match and an appearance from “Stone Cold” Steve Austin via Skype.

Leading up to his latest match with Lesnar, Rollins spoke poorly of “The Beast” being champion.

“I’ve already shown the world I can beat Lesnar when I won the title against him at WrestleMania 35 and I can do it again,” Rollins told The Hindu. “After that, at WWE Extreme Rules, Lesnar cashed in his Money in the Bank contract when I’d just emerged from a gruelling battle to take advantage of me and literally stole the belt back. Now you tell me, is such a win befitting of a champion?

No kid in the world grows up wanting to be a ‘Brock Lesnar’. He might be a great wrestler/ performer, but he doesn’t inspire anyone, doesn’t do anything for the brand or business, and most of all, he’s a terrible champion.