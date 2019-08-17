Brock Lesnar Gave Birth To Suplex City Five Years Today

During a match five years ago today, Brock Lesnar started wrestling a style that has been a hallmark of his career ever since.

For better or worse, Lesnar’s SummerSlam 2014 bout with John Cena changed his style and character moving forward. He started to rely on multiple German Suplexes in every single match that he works, and “Suplex City” became a rallying cry as well as part of his merchandising.

A few months later at WrestleMania 31 against Roman Reigns, Lesnar uttered the famous phrase “Suplex city, b—-!” But it was during the match with Cena that the style itself was born. And by style, we mean German Suplexes being well over fifty percent of the move set in a typical Lesnar match.

WWE made a post on social media focusing on the birth of the style five years ago today.

Lesnar absolutely destroyed Cena in the match, giving him 16 German Suplexes and capitalized on all of that with an F-5 to win the match. You’d be hard pressed to find a match in Cena’s entire career that was so one sided. Since Cena became a top star with WWE, he’s never taken a beating like that in such a big match, which made the match incredibly unique and memorable at the time.

The SummerSlam 2014 bout was for the WWE Championship, with Cena walking in the champion and leaving empty handed. Lesnar was victorious in 16 minutes and six seconds, capturing the championship and started a reign that would last for 224 days until eventually losing the title to Seth Rollins at the conclusion of WrestleMania 31.

Cena would not win the title again until January 29th, 2017 at the Royal Rumble. That reign for Cena lasted just 14 days and is the last time Cena has held the WWE Championship.