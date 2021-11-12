Brock Lesnar Vows to Buy a Ticket to WWE SmackDown

WWE brought the hammer down on Brock Lesnar after he took out his frustration on a cameraman, hitting him with an indefinite suspension and a massive $1 million dollar fine after he then gave Adam Pearce an F5. Since then Roman Reigns has taken a number of shots at Lesnar, and we still don’t know which side paul Heyman is truly on. It seems Lesnar isn’t waiting to be asked back though, as a new tweet from the Staples Center (which is playing host to December 10th’s SmackDown) says that Lesnar has vowed to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for the event, so it seems he will be in attendance.

The account shared an image of Lesnar with the caption “The suspended Brock Lesnar vows to buy a ringside seat in Los Angeles for @WWE Friday Night Smackdown on December 10! Get yours: https://stpls.la/wwe21tw”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://twitter.com/STAPLESCenter/status/1458887294421770240?ref_src=twsrc^tfw|twcamp^tweetembed|twterm^1458887294421770240|twgr^|twcon^s1_&ref_url=https://wrestlingnews.co/wwe-news/brock-lesnar-vows-buy-a-front-row-ticket-to-wwe-smackdown-in-los-angeles/

If Lesnar does show up, expect him to go straight for Reigns, especially after the shots the Tribal Chief took at Lesnar on last week’s show. Reigns was absent from SmackDown the week before, and when chants of “you suck’ started Reigns laughed and launched into a promo on Lesnar.

“Last week your Tribal Chief wasn’t on SmackDown, because when you smash somebody like Brock Lesnar, you’ve got to celebrate, so I took a vacation, and I heard ya’ll grumbling and complaining,” Reigns said. Where’s the head of the table, your tribal chief, and don’t worry, I’m here now. So tiny little no-name town, acknowledge me!”

Reigns continued about his vacation. “I had a great time I really did. I had a nice island, I was running around naked, my wife was happy, it was a great week. But not everyone was happy because the Tribal Chief wasn’t here. You know who didn’t have a great week? That dumbs Brock Lesnar, because he got himself fined 1 million dollars and suspended indefinitely. You can point the finger here because I’m the one responsible for it. I’ve got the juice to make it happen.”

Reigns is taking credit for that million-dollar fine, and with the “got the juice” line, he’s putting a big target right on his back. It will be interesting to see what Lesnar’s next actions are.

Do you think Lesnar will show? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!