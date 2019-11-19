Brock Lesnar vs. Rey Mysterio Now a No Holds Barred Match at WWE Survivor Series

Paul Heyman popped up in a backstage segment on Monday Night Raw this week for a special announcement — his Sunday at Survivor Series, the WWE Championship match between Brock Lesnar and Rey Mysterio will be competed under No Holds Barred rules. Heyman went through the story between Lesnar and Mysterio, which started back in late September when Lesnar brutally attacked both Rey Mysterio and his son Dominick on an episode of Raw. He then won the WWE Championship in mere seconds on SmackDown’s FOX premiere, only for Mysterio to send him scurrying by bringing out former UFC Heavyweight Champion Cain Velasquez.

Lesnar beat Velasquez in just two mintues in a title match at Crown Jewel, but Mysterio managed to send “The Beast” running once again by attacking him with weapons after the match. The world champ then decided that in order to get revenge on the Lucha legend he needed to quit SmackDown and join the Raw roster, effectively swapping the show’s two world championships. On his first night back on Raw Lesnar searched the arena for Mysterio and drove commentator Dio Maddin through a table before getting attacked from behind by a pipe-swinging Mysterio. Heyman said Lesnar is completely healthy for the match, even though he hasn’t been on WWE television since.

Heyman went on to say that Sunday’s title match would be either “a massacre or a miracle.” He added that Lesnar intends to drag the match out as a “public torture session,” and that the beating would be so violent WWE would need to pull the footage from the match.

Mysterio cut a backstage promo shortly after Heyman’s announcement, saying that he would win the title for his and that he’d be bringing his steel pipe with him.

