Brock Lesnar Wins Back the WWE Championship at Elimination Chamber

Brock Lesnar became a seven-time WWE Champion on Saturday at the Elimination Chamber, defeating five other men inside the Elimination Chamber — Bobby Lashley, AJ Styles, Seth Rollins, Austin Theory and Riddle. The main event of WrestleMania 38 will now be a Champion vs. Champion match as Lesnar will take on Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

Lashley dealt with some technical difficulties early on as Rollins nailed Theory with a Buckle Bomb into the glass on “The All Mighty’s” pod. This caused the pod the break and the plexiglass nail Lashley on the back of the head, causing the medical staff to remove him from the chamber.

Videos by ComicBook.com

When Lashley’s chamber lit up to indicate he was supposed to enter the match, Lesnar kicked open his pod to enter the match. Michael Cole then alerted fans that Lashley had been pulled from the match due to concussion protocol. “The Beast” then proceeded to pin every other competitor in short order.

Theory came the closest to putting Lesnar down thanks to a low blow, but his offense was short-lived. Lesnar nailed Theory with an F-5 off the top of one of the pods, then pinned him to become WWE Champion once again

Check out the full results from Elimination Chamber below! WWE returns to pay-per-view with WrestleMania 38 on April 2-3 at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), Texas.