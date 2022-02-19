Watch: Roman Reigns Reflects on Conquering Goldberg, Facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38

Roman Reigns made quick work of Goldberg at the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view on Saturday, beating the WWE Hall of Famer in a mere six minutes via a Guillotine to retain his WWE Universal Championship. “The Tribal Chief” will now move on to facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38 in April and the only thing that can change about the match at this point is whether or not Lesnar will be walking in as WWE Champion. WWE uploaded a backstage interview with Reigns midway through the pay-per-view, stating he stuck to his word by “Goldberging” Goldberg.

“I try to teach my sons about humility everyday and I’d like to think I’m a humble Tribal Chief. But even I surprise my own self with my greatness. I’m a man of my word and I Goldberged Goldberg. As far as Brock Lesnar, win, lose or draw (in the WWE Championship Elimination Chamber match) he’s locked in for WrestleMania and he will acknowledge me,” Reigns said.

