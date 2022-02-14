Watch: Brock Lesnar Opens His Interview With Pat McAfee By Breaking a Table

Brock Lesnar gave an incredibly rare sit-down interview on The Pat McAfee Show this week, hyping up his match at Elimination Chamber this Saturday while talking about various aspects of his pro wrestling and MMA careers. The interview got off to a hilarious start as Lesnar (still wearing his trademark cowboy hat), accidentally broke the table in front of him as he sat down to speak. The whole incident caused everyone in the studio to burst out laughing, including “The Beast.”

Various topics discussed throughout the interview included his decision to start pro wrestling after his amateur wrestling career ended, why he started buying up so much land in Canada and the launching of his official brand of seasoning. He closed out the interview by tossing his headphones up in to the ceiling and throwing away the microphone stand.

Check out the updated lineup for Elimination Chamber below! The event takes place this Saturday in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and begins at Noon ET.

WWE Championship: Bobby Lashley vs. Brock Lesnar vs. Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles vs. Riddle vs. Austin Theory (Elimination Chamber)

Following that, WWE’s WrestleMania 38 will take place at AT&T Stadium in Arlington (Dallas), TX on April 2-3. So far two matches have been confirmed — Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship and Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown Women’s Championship. Lesnar seems set on his latest bout with Reigns being title vs. title after “The Tribal Chief” cut his WWE Championship reign short back at the Royal Rumble last month.