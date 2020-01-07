Brock Lesnar to Enter the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble as No. 1 Entrant

Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman arrived on Monday Night Raw this week to announce what “The Beast” will do at the upcoming Royal Rumble pay-per-view. After a lengthy promo where Heyman once again ran down all of Lesnar’s accomplishments over the years, he declared that Lesnar would make history at this year’s event. According to Heyman, Lesnar will enter the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble match as the No. 1 entrant, meaning he’ll have to beat 29 other wrestlers in order to win the match. However unlike the 1992 and 2016 Royal Rumble matches, Lesnar’s WWE Championship will not be on the line.

Lesnar won the first Royal Rumble he ever entered back in 2003, and is a perfect 7-0 in non-rumble matches at the event. He also entered the 2016 and 2017 Rumble matches, which were won by Triple H and Randy Orton respectively.

So far the only other man to announce he’ll be in the match is Roman Reigns, who famously challenged Lesnar at both WrestleMania 31 and WrestleMania 34. Back in 2016 Reigns was forced by Vince McMahon to enter the Royal Rumble at No. 1 and put the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on the line, which he wound up losing to Triple H.