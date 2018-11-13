Latest Hint at WWE’s Plans Surrounding Universal Championship

It looks like Braun Strowman will be first in line to get a crack at Brock Lesnar and the Universal Championship. While we don’t know when that will be, we may know when it won’t be happening.

On Raw, Stephanie McMahon granted Strowman a title shot, provided Team Raw win this Sunday at Survivor Series. However, Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio says that match won’t be happening at TLC in December nor WrestleMania in April of next year. This would appear to peg the Royal Rumble as WWE’s best option for Strowman vs. Lesnar.

Videos by ComicBook.com

All of this means nothing if Team Raw loses on Sunday, but WWE has already put considerable energy into Strowman getting a rematch. However, if the Rumble is the stage, that means Strowman won’t be winning the iconic battle royal, leaving the door open for another Superstar to punch his ticket to WrestleMania.

To say the least, this is still a pretty muddy situation. While the Rumble seems likely, the rest of this scenario is tough to predict. Lesnar is reportedly under contract through WrestleMania, which means there’s a great chance he enters the mega show as Universal Champion. Lesnar carrying the big red belt to WM35 would be a guarantee if he were to beat Strowman at the Rumble.

WWE is reportedly building an angle for several Superstars to pursue Lesnar in the coming months. While Strowman is leading that charge, names like Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins seem likely to enter the fray.

For now, consider the Universal Championship a two-man show. With Roman Reigns stepping away, Lesnar and Strowman are WWE’s best-qualified candidates for the main event. Rollins is certainly of that caliber, but he looks to be tied up with Dean Ambrose for the foreseeable future.

Strowman has been regarded as WWE’s uncrowned king for about a year now, however, his heel turn this fall put his ascension on hold. But the night Reigns left, Strowman was a babyface again and in recent weeks he’s made good progress in winning back the WWE Universe. Strowman beating Lesnar at the Royal Ruble seems logical enough at this point, but WWE has seemed hesitant at times to crown Strowman.

Consider The Monster Among Men your next Universal Champion, but a lot can happen between now and January. If his revived push falls flat, WWE could happily audible to Rollins vs. Lesnar down the road. Regardless, there is no shortage of parody in WWE and that is making for some good theater.