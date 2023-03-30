Bryan Danielson Returns to AEW TV, Immediately Turns Heel

Bryan Danielson returned to AEW Dynamite this week for the first time since failing to beat MJF at Revolution earlier this month. He arrived just as Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli and Wheeler Yuta surrounded a helpless Kenny Omega in the ring. Danielson called off the other members of the Blackpool Combat Club, but then nailed Omega with a Busaiku Knee. While Danielson was an original member of the BCC way back in 2022 when he first pitched the idea of forming a team with Moxley, his involvement with the group had been virtually nonexistent after William Regal left the company.

Danielson came up short in winning the AEW World Champion yet again against MJF, tapping out at the end of a 65-minute Iron Man Match. He then cut a tearful backstage promo, admitting Friedman was right about him being selfish and putting his wrestling career ahead of his family.

An extremely intriguing turn of events as the #AmericanDragon @bryandanielson returns in the midst of this potential #BlackpoolCombatClub beatdown of @KennyOmegaManX?!



Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS!

"When I woke up, my first instinct was to f—ing fight. And as I was fighting, I realized I can't feel my arms. And my left leg didn't have any strength anymore. And when Max said after the Iron Man Match I wouldn't be able to play with my kids it dawned on me. He was right. I was putting myself before my family. More than tapping out, that made me more ashamed than anything else. It's time for me to go home," Danielson said. It turns out that home was back with the Blackpool Combat Club.

The segment ended with the group standing tall over Omega after an extended beatdown. At one point, Danielson grabbed Omega by the head and screamed "You are everything that is wrong with wrestling!"

"You are everything that is wrong with wrestling!" – Bryan Danielson

