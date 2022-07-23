Bryan Danielson's Latest Appearance Could be Good News for AEW Return

AEW fans are eagerly awaiting the return of Bryan Danielson to in-ring competition, as he hasn't wrestled on AEW TV since Double or Nothing. He unfortunately also missed out on Forbidden Door and Fyter Fest, but his latest appearance might signal a return to the ring is at least a bit closer. Level Up Pro Wrestling School tweeted some photos from earlier today, revealing that Danielson visited the school. That has some thinking that perhaps he got in the ring a bit while he was there, and even if it was only light work between the ropes, that would still be a welcome sign that his recovery is moving along.

Level Up shared some photos with Danielson and added the caption "Thank you @bryandanielson for stopping by today. It was a real honor 🙌 #LvlUp #prowrestling. You can check out the full post below.

The last update on Danielson's status came from Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline ahead of Forbidden Door, and at the time Danielson's return to the ring was still a ways away. Alvarez said "I suppose it's possible Bryan Danielson is going to show up tonight and he's going to announce he's wrestling Zack Sabre. Jr at Forbidden Door okay, but I was told a couple of days ago that Bryan Danielson is out and he may not be wrestling for a while."

"Okay, that was what I was told. I did a follow-up today and as of this morning, like two hours ago, I was told, I'll even get the exact words told to me. These were the exact words told to me about Bryan Danielson, 'he's definitely out.' So, it doesn't look like Bryan Danielson is wrestling at Forbidden Door," Alvarez said.

Some of Danielson's fellow AEW stars will be in the mix at tonight's Death Before Dishonor ROH pay-per-view, and you can find the full card for that event below.

ROH World Championship Match: Jonathan Gresham (C) vs Claudio Castagnoli

ROH Women's World Championship Match: Mercedes Martinez (C) vs Serena Deeb

ROH World TV Championship Match: Samoa Joe (C) vs Jay Lethal

ROH Pure Championship Match: Wheeler Yuta (C) vs Daniel Garcia

ROH World Tag Team Championship 2 out of 3 Falls Match: FTR (C) vs The Briscoe's

ROH Six-Man Tag Team Championship Match: The Righteous (C) vs Dalton Castle & The Boys

Rush vs Dragon Lee

Death or Dishonor kicks off at 7 PM EST.

