AEW: Bryan Danielson Injury Update Heading Into Forbidden Door and Blood and Guts

Bryan Danielson has been out of action since AEW's Double or Nothing pay-per-view with an undisclosed injury and based on the latest report regarding his health he could wind up missing both Forbidden Door and the next Blood and Guts special. Danielson was outright challenged to a match at Forbidden Door by Zack Sabre Jr., which would be a dream matchup for fans of technical wrestling, and he's scheduled to give an update on his status during tonight's AEW Dynamite.

Unfortunately, per Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline, Danielson is not expected to be cleared for the event in Chicago. He explained on Wednesday, "I suppose it's possible Bryan Danielson is going to show up tonight and he's going to announce he's wrestling Zack Sabre. Jr at Forbidden Door okay, but I was told a couple of days ago that Bryan Danielson is out and he may not be wrestling for a while. Okay, that was what I was told. I did a follow-up today and as of this morning, like two hours ago, I was told, I'll even get the exact words told to me. These were the exact words told to me about Bryan Danielson, "he's definitely out." So, it doesn't look like Bryan Danielson is wrestling at Forbidden Door."

Dave Meltzer also noted on Twitter on Wednesday that four more matches will be added to the card tonight and Tony Khan confirmed on Busted Open Radio that more New Japan stars will be making their AEW TV debuts as well. Below is the full card for the show as of now.

"It's going to start the IWGP Champion Jay White coming in tonight and we're going to find out who he is going to wrestle with," Khan said. "We're going to announce more matches tonight on Dynamite for this big event. Sometimes, if you open your mind, just checking out these different wrestlers, you're going to see there are so many top stars there, whether they are from Japan or other countries. Just a lot of great wrestling stars and wrestlers in New Japan. For us going forward, we're going to have new talent coming into AEW, too. There's been a lot of challenges in planning and injuries on our side, also logistics. Some of the top stars in new Japan have not been here yet. Tonight on Dynamite, you will see more wrestlers and more involvement from New Japan than we've seen so far. We'll see more of them and some of the stars we haven't seen yet."

Interim AEW World Championship: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi

