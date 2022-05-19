AEW Announces New Title Match for Double or Nothing

✖

All Elite Wrestling already confirmed that this month's upcoming pay-per-view, Double or Nothing 2022, will feature two title matches. "Hangman" Adam Page is defending the World Championship against CM Punk, while Thunder Rosa is set to defend the Women's World Championship in a match against Serena Deeb. During Wednesday night's new episode of AEW Dynamite, a third title match was officially announced for Double or Nothing, and it's going to feature quite a few big names.

Double or Nothing will feature a three-way tag team match for the World Tag Team Championship. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus currently hold the belts, and they'll be going up against not one, but two rival tag teams. Ricky Starks and Powerhouse Hobbs represent one of the challenging teams, while Swerve Strickland and Keith Lee make up the other.

.@starkmanjones and @TrueWillieHobbs have some opinions about the state of the #AEW World Tag Team division, but the Tag Team champs @boy_myth_legend and @luchasaurus and @Christian4peeps want the final word! Tune in to #AEWDynamite LIVE on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/DhNVHenybm — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 19, 2022

The official challenge came from Christian Cage on Wednesday after Lee and Strickland won a quick match and vaulted into title contention. Starks and Hobbs walked out first, claiming they should have a shot at the title, and they were followed by Jurassic Express. Cage called out Starks for beating Jungle Boy unfairly last week, as well as Strickland, who accidentally cost Jungle Boy the match, though it seemed as though he was trying to help. Now, all six will face off on Sunday, May 29th.

There have also been reports lately that Double or Nothing will see some new title belts introduced to All Elite Wrestling. The promotion hasn't announced anything officially just yet, but Tony Khan recently told TSN that he did have new belts made.

"I saw Dave [Meltzer] reported it and nobody's asked me on the record yet, but it is truthful that I have made the belts," Khan said. "I made them a long time ago, to be honest with you. They've never been seen, and I did have them made. I do have more championship belts in my possession that have never been unveiled than anybody might suspect. The TBS Championship was in my office for months at the shows before anybody knew it was going to be unveiled, for example, recently. The Ring of Honor purchase and now the great stable of champions[hips] and IP and, not only the legacy of past events, but the great slate of, I think, potential future events we can do with Ring of Honor and all that was kind of a surprise to everybody that we kept under wraps, that came together more quickly, whereas the trios championships are something I've thought about for a long time. But there are more championship belts than people might think that I've had up my sleeve and the trios championship are, arguably, the foremost."

Are you looking forward to AEW: Double or Nothing 2022? Let us know in the comments!