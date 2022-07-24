Bryan Danielson Reveals When he Will Return to AEW

San Diego Comic-Con was full of genuine surprises thanks to DC, Marvel, Star Trek, and more, but All Elite Wrestling had their own welcome surprise for fans at the AEW panel. The AEW: Heroes & Villains panel featured CM Punk, Bryan Danielson, Darby Allin, Jade Cargill, Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D, Chris Jericho, and Orange Cassidy, with Excalibur moderating things. At one point Danielson threw a jab Jericho's way, and then he revealed that he would be wrestling the Jericho Wrestling Society's Daniel Garcia next Wednesday, so he is now clear to return to in-ring action.

After Danielson asked Jericho a question that the JAS leader wasn't sure of, Danielson said "That's very convenient, so Wednesday I'll be wrestling Daniel Garcia and I'm going to kick his f****** head in!" You can watch the full video of the exchange in the post below and you can find the official description for the panel below as well.

Bryan Danielson just announced at #SDCC2022 that he will be wrestling Daniel Garcia next Wednesday on #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/SDsqKWO2Pm — Tim Jarrell of PWUnlimited (@TimmyBuddy) July 24, 2022

"Join some of the biggest stars of TBS' AEW: Dynamite and TNT's AEW: Rampage as they take the San Diego Comic-Con stage for the first time to give a ringside view of the wildly popular wrestling promotion. The Q&A will feature a conversation with AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur. This discussion will dig into the heroes, villains, and championship quests through the eyes of the biggest names in wrestling. AEW: Dynamite airs every Wednesday from 8-10 p.m. ET on TNT and attracts the youngest wrestling audience on television; the fight-forward show AEW: Rampage airs every Friday from 10-11 p.m. ET. Follow the fandom on Twitter and Instagram at @AEW and @AEWonTV."

Danielson has been out of action since Double or Nothing, and his injury caused him to miss Forbidden Door and Fyter Fest. Thankfully he is now back in action and it will be great having him back in the mix on Dynamite and Rampage, as well as AEW's next pay-per-view. Hopefully when Forbidden Door 2 rolls around Danielson will be good to go, because fans definitely missed him at this year's inaugural version.

Who do you want to see Danielson take on next? Let us know in the comments and as always you can talk all things wrestling with me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB!