UFC’s Cain Velasquez Works Out at WWE Performance Center

More than ever, it’s become clear that WWE and UFC have cultivated a mutually beneficial relationship. And former UFC Champion Cain Velasquez looks to the next crossover project.

On Thursday, Velasquez visited WWE’s Performance Center and worked out alongside NXT Superstars. The 35-year old actually stepped in the ring and went through techniques. He’d also stick around to attend NXT tapings that night.

Clearly, Velasquez and WWE shared a mutual interest, but ESPN’s Ariel Helwani says that may not lead to a contract.

“Velasquez enjoyed his time there, I’m told, and is open to “options.” He is healthier than he’s been in a while. His team wouldn’t comment on his contract status though,” she wrote.

Velasquez is one of the more prolific fighters in UFC history sporting a record of 14-2 — with one of those victories coming against Brock Lesnar. in 2016 he also beat Ronda Rousey’s husband, Travis Browne with a first-round TKO. Velasquez has bee out of the Octagon since December of 2016 after the Nevada State Athletic Commision found him unfit to compete due to bone spurs in his back.

“I had a great time over the last couple days getting a few workouts in at the @wweperformctr and attending @wwenxt. Thanks to everyone at @wwe for the Invite and first-class treatment. #LuchaLibre,” he wrote.

Without question, WWE has a working precedent for UFC stars. Dating back to Ken Shamrock athletes who trade the Octagon for the squared circle do well as WWE superstars.

WWE issued the following statement on Velasquez’s visit: