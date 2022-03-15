WWE Superstar’s Contract Reportedly Expiring Soon, Isn’t Expected to Return Before Then

Candice LeRae could be on her way out of the WWE in the near future, according to a new report from Fightful Select. LeRae hasn’t wrestled since the July 6, 2021 episode of NXT when she and Indi Hartwell dropped the NXT Women’s Tag Team Championships to Io Shirai and Zoey Stark. She and her husband, Johnny Gargano, announced they were expecting their first child in August and welcomed a son, Quill Gargano, last month. Gargano allowed his WWE contract to expire back in December and has stated emphatically that he is on a break to be with LeRae and their son.

But as for LeRae’s immediate future with the WWE, Fightful reported that her deal is going to expire in the Spring and the contract has been neither renewed nor frozen due to her pregnancy hiatus. Sean Ross Sapp noted, “Those that we heard from in WWE did not expect her to be back by the time the deal expired, and said that an extension hadn’t been discussed either,” then later added that the door is always open for both Gargano and LeRae to return as both sides are on good terms.

Gargano explained his decision to step away from wrestling during an exclusive interview with ComicBook in January. He explained at the time, “So I’ve tried to take kind of a complete break. I’m still a wrestling fan, so I still watch things and I still read things. I’m so used to being busy because I’ve been on for 15 years, 16 years where I’ve just been continuously going. And I’ve been extraordinarily lucky to where I haven’t had any major injuries. So I’ve just been going constantly. If you look at my NXT run, especially, I was on television pretty consistently for like six years. And I’m very lucky to say that. But as far as now having time to step out of the bubble and reassess things, and especially now with the baby on the way, it felt like the perfect time to be able to give myself not just a physical break, but also a mental break on all of this stuff and just kind of dip my toes in other things as well.”

Do you think the Garganos will both be back in WWE? Or do you think they’ll wind up elsehwere? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments!