Watch: Charlotte Flair and Lacey Evans Slam Becky Lynch Through a Table on WWE Raw

Becky Lynch wound up knocked out on Monday Night Raw this week after getting jumped by Lacey Evans and Charlotte Flair. The reigning double champ invited both of her challengers for Money in the Bank on Sunday to the ring for a contract signing, and naturally she ran down both for not having what it takes to beat her. Lynch said evans can’t afford to lose because it’s her first title shot (and first big match in the WWE), and Flair can’t afford to lose because she’s lost so many times to Lynch over the past year.

After signing the contracts, the two blonds got up out of their chairs and started nailing Lynch with strikes. Lynch nearly got the advantage and tried to put Flair through the table in the middle of the ring, but the numbers game eventually caught up to her. The two challengers eventually hoisted her up for a double powerbomb, planting her through the table.

On Sunday Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Evans and the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Flair. She won both titles simultaneously at WrestleMania 35 when she pinned then-Raw Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey in a “Winnter Take All” triple threat.

In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, Lynch said she welcomed the upcoming challenge.

“Not to forget, that I got into the main event of WrestleMania,” Lynch said. “Of course, then I ended up getting taken out and this, that, whatever, suspended, injured and everything else, but I got into the main event of WrestleMania, and so I should have, by wrestling two matches in one night. I wrestled one match and okay, it didn’t go my way, but I came back and was successful in winning the whole Women’s Royal Rumble match and I got my way into WrestleMania. So I think history speaks for itself, and even if it doesn’t go my way in one of these matches, or both of these matches, which I’m not predicting, but I know that I’ll always find my way back. But I don’t need anybody to fight my battles for me. I got that. I got that locked down. The more people get involved, the less I like it.”

