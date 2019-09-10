Charlotte Flair Pushes for a Four Horsewomen WrestleMania Main Event

Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks and Bayley — better known as the Four Horsewomen — have utterly dominated the WWE women’s division on the company’s biggest stages for the past few years. Lynch, Flair and Banks wrestled against each other back at WrestleMania 32 for the revamped WWE Women’s Championship, then took things a step further this past April when Lynch won the WrestleMania 35 main event against both Flair and Ronda Rousey.

But the quartet isn’t done climbing yet. In a new interview with ESPN’s Marc Raimondi this week, Flair made it clear that she wants the four of them to face each other in a four-way in another WrestleMania main event.

“I hope the future holds the four of us in a Fatal Four-Way in the main event of WrestleMania,” Flair said. “That’s what I hope the future holds. I’m not saying it’s this year, next year, the next or the next after that. But eventually I truly believe that the Fatal Four-Way will be a main event match at WrestleMania.”

Fans got a small sample of that Monday Night Raw this week when Lynch and Flair formed an uneasy partnership to beat Banks and Bayley in a tag match at Madison Square Garden. Lynch will defend the Raw Women’s Championship against Banks on Sunday at Clash of Champions, while Bayley will take on Flair that same night with the SmackDown Women’s Championship up for grabs.

Lynch stated elsewhere in the interview that the four women all pushed each other to find success ever since they formed down in NXT.

“We all just wanted to be the best. But we knew as well that we couldn’t be the best alone,” she said. “I’ve been saying that for ages. You can’t do this alone. You need competition, you need people to step up, you need people who are gonna challenge, people who are gonna push you to your limits. I can’t main event WrestleMania by myself. I need people to do that. I think we all did that. We pushed each other.”

The four have held a combined 22 Women’s Championships across Raw, SmackDown and NXT, along with one reign as WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions (Banks and Bayley), one Money in the Bank victory (Bayley) and one Women’s Royal Rumble victory (Lynch).