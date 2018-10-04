WWE’s Charly Caruso Scores Job With ESPN

A few names on WWE’s announce team have always stood out as people who will graduate from wrestling into bigger media markets. Charly Caruso was one of them, and now she’s taking her talents to ESPN.

The 31-year old announcer and the backstage interviewer just revealed on Instagram she’s joining ESPN to host the Sportscenter on Snapchat show. However, she was clear to underline that she is still with WWE and it appears she’ll maintain a similar role.

“Charly Arnolt…ESPN. WHAAAAAT!!! Been waiting my whole life to say those 4 letters! So yep, here I am—officially an ESPN employee! (No, I am NOT leaving WWE! That’s still my home and I am so happy there!) I’ll be doing a few things at ESPN from time to time for now, including SportsCenter updates and hosting the SportsCenter on Snapchat show. I’m still in disbelief. WWE + ESPN = KILLER COMBO! I am so incredibly appreciative and fortunate for both of these wonderful opportunities! Check me out all day today and tomorrow doing SC updates! 😍🥇💯💪🏽,” she wrote.

This story is developing…