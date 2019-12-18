Chris Jericho Compares AEW’s Darby Allin to Jeff Hardy

Since AEW Dynamite launched in October, All Elite Wrestling has set out to build new stars to work alongside established talent like Cody Rhodes, The Young Bucks and Chris Jericho. One of the standouts has been 22-year-old skateboarding high-flyer Darby Allin, who has put on some excellent matches with Rhodes, Jericho and Jon Moxley since joining the company. His face paint and high-risk moveset has led many fans to compare him to Jeff Hardy, who first broke out as a fan-favorite in his early 20s as a member of the Hardy Boyz. In turns out fans aren’t the only ones making that comparison, as Jericho explained on a recent episode of the Keepin’ It 100 podcast.

“Darby Allin, you see him come out and people are dressing like him now,” Jericho said (h/t Fightful for transcript) Kids and women are putting the face paint on. At first, you’re like, ‘who is this guy?’ Then I had him come down and attack me off the skateboard. Then we had the match where he had his hands tied behind his back and all that stuff. He did the crazy promo where he’s in a bodybag, getting crowd surfed at a punk rock show. Then he has an amazing match with Moxley. He’s made. He went from nothing to a legit made star in less than two months. He wants it. He reminds me a lot of Jeff Hardy. He’s got an x-factor to him.”

After watching Rhodes try and fail to beat The Butcher and The Blade on Dynamite last week with QT Marshall as his tag partner, Allin agreed to fight alongside “The American Nightmare” this week — but only under the condition that they have rematch from their time limit draw at Fyter Fest in the near future.

Since AEW is giving its roster the holiday week off, Wednesday’s episode will serve as the final Dynamite of 2019. Check out the full card below: