Chris Jericho Defends Goldberg and Undertaker’s Super ShowDown Match

WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg returned to action for the first time since 2017 on Friday at WWE’s Super ShowDown event, where he took on Undertaker in what many fans considered to be a dream match. Unfortunately the match didn’t go as many fans had hoped, as Goldberg reportedly suffered a concussions in the first few minutes of the match when he charged his head into one of the turnbuckles. This quickly led to a number of dangerous botches, including a failed Jackhammer, a failed countered piledriver and a Tombstone that spiked the 52-year-old WWE Hall of Famer right on his head.

Undertaker looked visibly disappointed after the match, while Goldberg publicly apologized for his performance on Twitter shortly after the event. Many fans have since criticized the match for even happening, as both men are in their 50s and risked seriously injuring themselves.

One wrestler who has come out in defense of the two icons is Chris Jericho. The AEW star took to Twitter early Tuesday morning defending the pair, saying they were still better than most wrestlers in the business.

Both @undertaker & @Goldberg are once in a lifetime, TOP LEVEL performers and money draws. And even though they might not be at their peak & had an outing that wasnt perfect, they are still better than most. I think @MickJagger & @OzzyOsbourne would agree. #Respect — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) June 11, 2019

At age 48, Jericho isn’t far behind either man in terms of experience yet shows no signs of slowing down. He headlined AEW’s first pay-per-view Double or Nothing, was in the main event of New Japan’s latest show, Dominion, where he took on IWGP Heavyweight Champion Kazuchika Okada, is currently setting up a feud with New Japan icon Hiroshi Tanahashi and will face Adam “Hangman” Page at the All Out pay-per-view on August 31 to try and become the first AEW World Champion.

Back in April Jericho said in an interview with Sportskeeda that he’ll know when it’s the right time to retire.

“I’ll know when I know,” Jericho said. “All I can say is the last match I had at the Tokyo Dome was one of the best matches on the show. As long as I can keep delivering, that’s all that matters to me. The days of wrestling 100 times a year are done. I don’t want to do that, I’m not interested in that. The way that I feel right now, I want to continue having great matches that mean something.”