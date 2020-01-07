Chris Jericho Fires Back at Fat Shamers After Wrestle Kingdom 14

Chris Jericho battled Hiroshi Tanahashi in an excellent match at New Japan’s Wrestle Kingdom 14 even on Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. But in the days that followed the match, many wrestling fans took to Twitter to comment on Jericho’s physique. The 49-year-old certainly isn’t as slender as he used to be, but fans started outright calling him fat after an unflattering photo from the match started getting spread around. Jericho responded by posting a pair of photos of himself from the same match, in which he looked much better. The reigning AEW World Champion won the match in shocking fashion, forcing “The Ace” to submit to his Liontamer submission.

Chris Jericho 2017 vs 2020 What happened?? pic.twitter.com/K5y76AewJd — Kayla Livin For Liv 💙 (@LivLifeWWE) January 7, 2020

Jericho’s first photo showed he’s some pretty defined abs.

Videos by ComicBook.com

He then tagged the second photo with the hashtag “FatJericho.”

Meanwhile over on Instagram he reflected on his match with Tanahashi in an out-of-character poster.

A lot of the intrigue surrounding the Jericho vs. Tanahashi match was a stipulation added days before the event — if Tanahashi won, he’d get a shot at Jericho’s AEW World Championship at a later date. Even though Jericho won, he still pushed for a partnership between AEW and New Japan in his post-match press conference.

“Put aside all hurt feelings, put aside all the egos, put aside all of the issues and politics and concentrate on great wrestling matches and big business,” Jericho said. “I haven’t been doing this at the highest of levels for 29 years as what some people say the greatest of all time because I’m a stupid business man. I can see the amount of money that we could make together with AEW and New Japan, both here in Japan and in the United States, and Canada, and England, and Australia, and all around the world. So even though I beat Tanahashi tonight, I would be more than willing to wrestle him again, any time, and I’d be willing to give him an AEW title shot. And [Kazuchika] Okada. And [Tetsuya] Naito, and [Minoru] Suzuki, and [Kota] Ibushi, and [Will] Ospreay.”