Chris Jericho Says Numerous WWE Stars ‘Can’t Wait’ to Do What Jon Moxley Did

Following Jon Moxley’s much publicized appearance this week on Talk Is Jericho, Chris Jericho says the flood gates are open and more stars are talking about jumping ship to AEW when they are able.

In particular, Moxley (formerly Dean Ambrose in WWE) using his creative drive to create his own narrative by producing the prison cell video that was posted to his Twitter account the moment his WWE contract expired has inspired people.

“I have heard from a lot of people who are working there saying, ‘I can’t wait to do my version in X amount of months,’” Jericho told ESPN.

Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter said this week that there are “way more” stars in WWE unhappy than people are aware of.

If you’ve heard the podcast interview Jericho conducted with Moxley, you know that Vince McMahon in particular was called out for a flawed creative process at WWE. How is Jericho’s current relationship with the WWE boss?

“Vince knew about [AEW] the whole time. I didn’t just show up in AEW and say, ‘Here I am, guys.’ It was a conversation that we had, we discussed it and both of us agreed. He was happy for me for taking the contract and I was happy to take it,” Jericho continued. “I wonder, in retrospect, if he realizes just how much of a juggernaut AEW is going to be. And that was sparked by Jericho’s signing. So it’s something that maybe he might think differently about now. But at the time, he was very happy for me and very agreeable to me going and taking this chance.”

It’s quite interesting that McMahon was apparently so agreeable to Jericho joining AEW. We don’t imagine that will be the case for much longer as more stars jump ship. And especially after this interview Moxley conducted this week. It’s doubtful McMahon will ever actually hear the full interview, but we’re sure someone will at least give him the main talking points.

Either way, interest in AEW is currently booming among both the fan base and, apparently, among the WWE locker room.