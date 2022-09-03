Chris Jericho Responds to Triple H's WWE NXT vs AEW Comments, Says 'NXT Sucks'

WWE's Clash at the Castle event has a big event feel, and that's partly due to the media rollout WWE has kicked off in Cardiff, Wales. That rollout included a long sit down with Triple H, and during the conversation he had with BT Sport's Ariel Helwani, he was asked about the Wednesday night wars against AEW during NXT's black and gold era. Triple H said it was never a war and then took a little bit of a shot, saying they beat WWE's developmental. AEW's Chris Jericho heard Triple H's comments and did not hold back in his response in an interview with Alex McCarthy of Inside the Ropes.

"Once again it is just changing the narrative and changing the history, which makes me laugh. Because when it started, it was not developmental, it was a third brand, it's not a sprint, it's a marathon, and all the other bullshit that they said, so of course we [AEW] beat the developmental or whatever you want to call it, but who gives a shit? It's such old news, and the show sucks, NXT sucks, it's not a good show, and they know it," Jericho said.

"Whether they were punished or not, they probably were punished. That's probably why Triple H said those things because he is angry that we beat them, and he is probably angry that we exist," Jericho said. "But you know, we don't care about WWE, we care about our show, we care about putting on the best stories that we can put on, we care about building our fanbase and building our ratings."

"We will continue to exist and I will tell you this, my boss has a lot more money than his boss does. A lot more. So you want to go to that and, we are not going anywhere, we will continue to grow. That pisses them off and why wouldn't it? They had a monopoly for so long and don't like the fact that we exist and that's fine. We don't care that they exist, God bless them. They are running a show in front of 50,000 people, why would he care about us? But you know, he should, and he does, and that's why he said those things," Jericho said.

NXT's Worlds Collide will take place on the same day as AEW's All Out, but it won't compete directly with All Out due to its earlier air time. Speaking of All Out, you can find the full card below.

AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley (C) vs CM Punk

Bryan Danielson vs Chris Jericho

Interim AEW Women's World Championship Match: Toni Storm vs Jamie Hayer vs Hikaru Shida vs Britt Baker

AEW World Tag Team Championships: Swerve in our Glory (C) vs The Acclaimed

AEW World Trios Championship: Kenny Omega and The Young Bucks vs Dark Order or Best Friends

Casino Ladder Match for AEW Championship shot: Claudio Castagnoli (C) vs Rey Fenix vs Rush vs Dante Martin vs Andrade El Idolo vs Penta vs Wheeler Yuta (C) vs The Joker.

TBS Championship: Jade Cargill (C) vs Athena

Wardlow and FTR vs Jay Lethal and The Motor City Machine Guns (Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley)

Christian Cage vs Jungle Boy

Ricky Starks vs Powerhouse Hobbs

House of Black vs Darby Allin, Sting and Miro

AEW All Out is available on pay-per-view and kicks off at 8 PM EST this Sunday. The pre-show starts at 7 PM EST.

