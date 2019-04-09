Chris Jericho Gets Into Twitter Fight With Conor McGregor Over His Double Champion Definition

Conor McGregor took to Twitter on Monday morning to congratulate Becky Lynch on becoming both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion at WrestleMania 35 by winning the show’s “Winner Take All” main event against Ronda Rousey and Charlotte Flair. The former UFC Champion as “the WWE’s first Champ Champ,” a title he gave himself after holding both the UFC Featherweight and Lightweight Championships concurrently in 2016. The claim drew a response out of a fan of Chris Jericho, who famously won both the WWF and WCW Championships in a single night at the Vengeanse pay-per-view in 2001, saying Lynch was far from the first WWE Superstar to hold multiple titles at once.

First Champ Champ? Nah mate you're wrong 😂 pic.twitter.com/xFZ5aVyMKQ — Stefan Long (@LongStefan) April 8, 2019

“First Champ Champ? Nah mate you’re wrong,” the fan wrote.

McGregor responded, “One of these is a WCW belt. Both belts must be won under the same organization and both titles must be fully unified also. Interim titles do not make the cut. The belts must also be held consecutively. This is for true ‘Champ Champ’ status. Yours sincerely, The Champ Champ™️.”

This drew a response from Chris Jericho himself.

Thanks for the explanation of the rules Champ Champ. But Both belts were won under the same organization, on the same night. Now quit being a mark and move along, junior. https://t.co/2HYkmdAI5i — Chris Jericho (@IAmJericho) April 9, 2019

“Thanks for the explanation of the rules Champ Champ,” Jericho wrote. “But Both belts were won under the same organization, on the same night. Now quit being a mark and move along, junior.”

Even by McGregor’s definition, Jericho would’ve been consider a double champion long before Lynch’s reign started, and he’s far from the only WWE wrestler to ever hold more than one championship at once. Other Superstars to accomplish the feat include Seth Rollins, Shawn Michaels, Steve Austin, Triple H, The Miz, Rob Van Dam (who also held two world championships at once under the WWE banner), D-Lo Brown, Jeff Jarrett, Ultimate Warrior, Kurt Angle and Randy Orton. WWE.com even has a photo gallery dedicated to listing all of the former “champ champs” throughout the promotion’s history.

Lynch took to Twitter shortly after Sunday’s victory, writing, “Unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable. Those 3 seconds last night were a lifetime in the making. Thank you to all of you who have been on this crazy whirlwind journey with me. We’re only getting started.” She appeared on Monday Night Raw on Monday to celebrate the victory and wound up getting into a brawl with Lacey Evans, potentially kicking off a new feud. She made no mention of the controversial finish to the main event, and the WWE production team cut out any signs of the reportedly botched finish in its recap promo.