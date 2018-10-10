Chris Jericho Appears to Confirm WWE SmackDown 1000 Appearance

Chris Jericho has endeared himself to the WWE Universe by adding hundreds, if not thousands of names to the List of Jericho. But as irony has it, Jericho appears to have made another list: the SmackDown 1000 guest list.

On Wednesday, a fan asked Twitter if there was any chance he’d show up next Tuesday for the historic episode of SmackDown and Y2J answered with a simple “Yes.”

This doesn’t guarantee his presence, but given Y2J spent a chunk of his career on the Blue Brand it would surprising to not see him on October 16. WWE has already confirmed the booking of Rey Mysterio, Edge, Ric Flair, and Randy Orton and rumors have The Rock down as a maybe. We’ll have to wait and see, but SmackDown 1000 looks to be a massive show.

This story is developing…