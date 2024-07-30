Cleveland’s Own The Miz Set To Host WWE SummerSlam

The Miz has been vocal about his involvement — or lack thereof — at this year’s SummerSlam event for the past few weeks. The Cleveland area native has been pushing for a WWE Premium Live Event in the city for quite some time and now that they are hosting the biggest event of the summer in downtown Cleveland, he is nowhere to be found on the card. On tonight’s episode of WWE Raw that was rectified somewhat as he announced himself as the official host of SummerSlam. It’s not the first event the multi-time champion has hosted, as he was part of last year’s WrestleMania in Hollywood.

“There are longer matches with storylines that have been built and are ready for a PLE. You look at SummerSlam now. It’s at the Cleveland Browns stadium. I don’t know what I’m doing, and it’s in my hometown,” Miz recently told TVInsider. “This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity. I don’t think we will ever go back to that stadium because they might get a new stadium. This stadium that I have grown up watching the Cleveland Browns games in, I don’t know if I have a match. You look at the storylines right now, and it’s insane how good they are… It’s very tough to get on a PLE now. You have to be on the top of your game. I understand more than anyone because I’ve been here for 20 years.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

https://x.com/SummerSlam/status/1818097523963077010

SummerSlam is a packed card that continues to iron itself out heading into the big show. Two of the most highly-anticipated matches include the in-ring returns of Rhea Ripley and CM Punk, both of whom have been shelved for months due to injury. While Ripley will attempt to win back the gold that Liv Morgan currently holds, Punk’s match is a much more personal feud with “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre. They have been in an intense back and forth for months, trading verbal and non-verbal shots.

Somewhere along the way McIntyre learned not to mention a man’s family as he has done with Punk. Seth Rollins is also in the middle of these shenanigans, acting as special guest referee and it doesn’t seem like he’s keen on letting either man take advantage of him during the scrap.

WWE SummerSlam 2024 Card

World Heavyweight Championship: Damian Priest (c) vs. Gunther

Women’s Championship: Bayley (c) vs. Nia Jax

United States Championship: Logan Paul (c) vs. LA Knight

Women’s World Championship: Liv Morgan (c) vs. Rhea Ripley

Undisputed WWE Championship: Cody Rhodes (c) vs. Solo Sikoa

Drew McIntyre vs. CM Punk with Seth Rollins as special guest referee

Intercontinental Championship: Sami Zayn (c) vs. Bron Breakker

Stay tuned to ComicBook for more on WWE.