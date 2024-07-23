CM Punk Announces He’s Cleared To Compete, Will Wrestle Drew McIntyre at WWE SummerSlam

CM Punk appeared on this week’s episode of WWE Raw in Green Bay, Wisconsin in an in-ring promo. As the days wind down to Punk’s original timetable of clearance to wrestle after his injury in January, it’s a question that has been on everybody’s mind. He has recently been spotted training, which seemed like it would only be a matter of time before the announcement was made. Punk was finally able to give fans a bit of positive news in regards to his WWE return. He wastes no time in calling out his number one enemy at the moment Drew McIntyre. He wants to stain his pink shoes with the blood of a “Scottish psychopath.” McIntyre makes him wait a bit before his music hits and he doesn’t seem eager to get in the ring. On last week’s WWE Raw, Adam Pearce refused to un-suspend the former WWE Champion.

McIntyre says nothing is going to stop him from going after him except for the fact he doesn’t want to. Punk wants his “pound of flesh” however, and runs out of the ring up the ramp. McIntyre taunts him with the AJ and Larry bracelet which only fires him up more. Pearce breaks things up between them to say that McIntyre is officially re-instated and Punk is clear so the match is official for next weekend’s SummerSlam.

However, if either of them put their hands on one another before then the match will be called off. Pearce says there’s still a referee problem just as Seth Rollins‘ music hits and it is announced that he will serve as the special guest referee for the match to keep things in order. Rollins has been having his own issues with Punk who cost him the World Heavyweight Championship at Money in the Bank.

So far, Punk and McIntyre is the first non-title match announced for WWE SummerSlam with almost every single title in the company set to be defended. Cody Rhodes is going one-on-one with The Bloodline’s current leader Solo Sikoa who has promised to make everyone — including Roman Reigns — acknowledge him. Who knows how long that will last as Reigns could return any day now.

Both women’s championships currently held by Bayley and Liv Morgan will also be on the line against Nia Jax and Rhea Ripley. Ripley has sent several threats to Morgan about taking back what she never lost but Morgan is prepared for the challenge. LA Knight will finally get his United States Championship[ match against Cleveland’s own Logan Paul, set in stone after last Friday’s contract signing that ended in a brawl.

Stay tuned to ComicBook for news and updates on WWE.