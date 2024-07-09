WWE Raw: Rhea Ripley Returns To Confront Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan

To close this week’s WWE Raw, Liv Morgan teamed with The Judgment Day’s Dominik Mysterio against Zelina Vega and Rey Mysterio. The two sides have been going at it for a while, but last week when Vega challenged Morgan for the Women’s World Championship and Dom got involved. Rey made sure he didn’t pull any funny business, but it set up their tag match for this week. Morgan has been trying to align herself with the group since Rhea Ripley announced her unfortunate injury following WrestleMania. She wants to take everything from the former Women’s Champion — including Dirty Dom.

Reports have been circling for quite a few days that Ripley may return to television soon. If not in a wrestling capacity, they at least want her presence back on screen. They have built her into a few storylines but it makes the most sense for her to come straight back into the title picture given that’s where she left off. Backstage during the show, Priest answered a phone call asking the person on the line where they are at. He was in good spirits, leading fans to wonder if it could be Ripley on the other end.

After their tag match win, Morgan wanted to celebrate with Mysterio, pulling him into an embrace which caused the both of them to lose their balance and fall onto the ring mat. Morgan took is as her opportunity to try to pull a fast one on him and kiss him, but “Mami” quickly thwarted those plans. Ripley stormed the ring with her eyes locked on Mysterio. Morgan made a break for it, running through the crowd. When Ripley got in the ring she appeared to question Dom and his intentions, but as she stared into him, he couldn’t do anything but look down.

For weeks the rest of the group has been trying to get Mysterio to lay off Morgan but he makes little to no actual effort in that department. Every time he says he’s going to call her out or put a stop to things, he’s always at the scene of the crime helping her retain her championship one way or another. Priest has relayed to Mysterio that “Mami” isn’t happy with him, but that still wasn’t enough. Not to mention, he previously lied to them about being in contact with her in the first place. Hopefully now that Ripley is back she can set him straight, but in the meantime, if she’s cleared in time for SummerSlam, a match between herself and Morgan seems more likely than ever.

