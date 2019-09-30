CM Punk Claims Colt Cabana Tried to ‘Extort’ Him With Lawsuit

While the lawsuit between former CM Punk and Colt Cabana may be over, the drama between the former best friends might not be. On Sunday PWInsider broke the news that documents filed in the Circuit Court of Cook County, Illinois on Thursday stated that the lawsuit had been “dismissed with prejudice.” For those who don’t know, back in 2015 WWE Dr. Chris Amann sued both men for accusations of medical malpractice in an episode of Cabana’s Art of Wrestling podcast that had been released in late 2014. Though a jury wound up ruling in favor of Punk and Cabana, the latter claimed that the former WWE Champion claimed he was going to pay for the mounting legal fees that built up during the Amann lawsuit. This eventually led to Cabana suing Punk for Breach of contract, looking for $200,000 in damages and another one million in punitive damages.

There’s no word yet on how much either man paid in the settlement, and both legal teams declined to comment to PWInsider beyond that the lawsuit had been settled. However Punk took to Twitter on Wednesday night and opted to comment on the situation, claiming that his former friend was trying to “extort” him for money via the lawsuit.

Why’d he ask to settle then? I wanted it to go to trial! Play stupid games, win stupid prizes! Enjoy donating to the eventual “woe is me” go fund me account. pic.twitter.com/n2K5MAAkqG — CM Puck🏒 (@CMPunk) September 30, 2019

“HE SUED ME,” Punk wrote after a fan commented on the tweet above. “He wanted to end the dumb shit HE started? I asked to speak to him, he declined. I asked to enter mediation, he declined. I offered money, IT WASNT ENOUGH! I never wanted ANY of it. He’s as greedy as you are ignorant to who I am, and fooled by who he is.”

Another fan wrote that he was sorry the friendship was lost over something like money, to which Punk responded, “I agree.”

The former WWE Champion hasn’t appeared on wrestling television since his sudden departure from the WWE back in 2014. He voiced many of his grievances with the company during that (in)famous Art of Wrestling episode, which ranged from him getting his pink slip on the day of his wedding to AJ Lee to the WWE medical team allegedly not addressing numerous health issues he was dealing with in the final year of his run.

And yet despite all of that he left the door open for a possible return during an interview at the Starrcast III convention back in late August. When asked, Punk said he would listen if WWE gave him a call.