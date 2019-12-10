CM Punk Defends Die Hard Being a Christmas Movie

The debate over whether or not Die Hard should be considered a Christmas movie has become somewhat of an annual online event in recent years. Even though the John McTiernan action film doesn’t have any of the tropes of a typical Christmas film many fans have argued over the years that because it takes place during the Christmas season, it deserves a spot in the same category as other Christmas classics like A Christmas Story, Christmas Vacation and Elf. You can now add CM Punk to the growing list of the film’s defenders, as the former WWE Champion gave a pretty good argument on Twitter on Tuesday.

Punk pointed out that another Christmas classic, It’s a Wonderful Life, has very little to do with the actual holiday but its climactic third act takes place mostly during Christmas Eve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

She ain’t wrong. Is there an Xmas movie that doesn’t take place around Xmas time? Would be like saying ‘Slapshot’ isn’t a hockey movie, it’s a movie about small business that happens to take place on ice. — CM Pumpkinpie (@CMPunk) December 10, 2019

“‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ is not a christmas movie. It’s a film about a suicidal paranoid schizophrenic that just happens to take place around christmas time. #dieharditsachristmasmovie,” Punk continued.

Punk is booked to appear on this week’s edition of WWE Backstage. During his first appearance on the Fox Sports 1 show he listed what he can’t stand about the current WWE product.

“I think the product is the same as when I left it,” Punk said. “Wrestling could be so much better, it could be so much more. Obviously there’s a reason myself, yourself, everybody who puts on a pair of boots fell in love with professional wrestling. And regardless of what I think of the product now, the opinion is the same as when I was there.

“Stuff is overproduced, stuff’s micromanaged. I think the best characters, the people that fans love the most throughout all of wrestling are the characters that they get to figure stuff out themselves instead of being told what to do by somebody who’ve never done anything, never been anywhere. ‘never drew money, brother.’ So I think there’s a lot wrong with it, but I see a lot of bright spots.”

However not all of his comments were negative.

“I like all the women,” Punk said. “I don’t like the forced Women’s Revolution thing. Let the women be the women, and they’ll show you why they kick ass and why they belong. You don’t need to put a hashtag label on everything. Selfishly I think I like the NXT thing because I see a lot of myself in a lot of that. I was an Indie wrestling guy, I was in WWE developmental and told I was never going to be brought to television, so I know the struggle. I think those are the characters that are, for lack of a better term, lest tainted. They still feel new, they’re like the new toys.”