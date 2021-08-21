CM Punk Explains What His Ice Cream Bars at AEW Rampage Represent

✖

CM Punk created a one-of-a-kind moment when he made his return to wrestling during last night's AEW Rampage, the first time he's been an active part of a wrestling promotion since he left WWE 7 years ago. It was a pretty amazing moment, though Punk had another surprise for the fans up his sleeve, revealing that on the way out of the arena fans could pick up an ice cream bar on him, and it had Punk's logo and everything on it. Fans got a kick out of it and videos starting hitting social media with people picking up theirs, and even some of the wrappers have ended up on eBay. During the post Rampage press conference, Punk was asked about the ice cream bars and what they represented, and there were several elements to it (via Fightful).

"The Ice Cream bars were me. That's Andy Kaufman. I used to do it all the time when I would do Q and A's at comic cons and stuff like that; I would bring people doughnuts, pizza. These ice cream bars, to me, represent an idea, an idea that was gift-wrapped to people that didn't bother to take the time to try to understand their audience," Punk said. "This is the easiest home run I've ever hit. This is a legit thank you. You know, John Lester came to the Chicago Cubs and won us a trophy, won us a World Series. When he got traded away, he opened up a tab at a bunch of bars as a way to say thank you to the fans. This is my way to say thank you to the fans."

"This is personal for me and timings everything. It just felt right. When I left Ring of Honor, I did not want to go, but I felt I couldn't stay. You can't really explain that to people. It's just something you live through. When I was sick and tired and hurt and I realized that these people wouldn't care if I died today, there'd be another show tomorrow. I knew I had to remove myself from the situation," Punk said.

"I didn't know how long it was going to take for me to heal. Then this came along and credit to everybody involved in AEW. It reminded me of places I used to work that I love, where it was not about -- It was just more about the spirit of the thing. Instead of feeling like a house, it felt like a home. That's the best way I can possibly describe it," Punk said.

