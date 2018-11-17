Watch: CM Punk Makes Feature Film Debut in ‘Girl on the Third Floor’

CM Punk is about to cross another item off of his bucket list with upcoming roles in two feature films.

Punk will make his leading role debut in a feature film with his role in the upcoming horror film Girl on the Third Floor. In advance of the film’s release, WGN America released a clip on Friday that shows Punk portraying his role in the movie.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Punk is listed as the star of the film, playing the role of Don Koch. The short description of the film available on its IMDB page is as follows:

Don Koch tries to renovate a rundown mansion with a sordid history for his growing family, only to learn that the house has other plans.

Girl on the Third Floor is currently in post production. This won’t be Punk’s only forray into feature films in the near future. He has another project, a supporting role in the film Rabid, that is also in post production and scheduled for a 2019 release.

Punk’s wife, former WWE star AJ Lee, also has a supporting role in Rabid, which is a remake of a 1977 film that was directed by David Cronenberg. Punk has been announced for the role of “Billy” while Lee will play “Kira.” The movie will star Laura Vandervoort and Ben Hollingsworth.

Interestingly, that project is being directed (and written) by The Soska Twins. They have WWE ties as they formerly directed two WWE Studios projects, Vendetta and See No Evil 2.

Punk previously spoke about a time where WWE had talked to him about doing a film (12 Rounds 2) but the role eventually went to Randy Orton, something that didn’t sit well with Punk. While Punk has previously done voiceover work and appeared on television shows, Rabid and Girl on the Third Floor are his first roles in a full length feature film.