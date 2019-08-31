CM Punk Names Kraven the Hunter, Moon Knight As Movie Roles He’d Love to Play

With his wrestling career (supposedly) behind him, former WWE Champion CM Punk is looking to step into the world of acting alongside the likes fellow former wrestlers John Cena and Dave Bautista.

Punk is scheduled to make his major acting debut in the upcoming horror film Girl On The Third Floor later this year, and will also star in the upcoming remake of the 1977 David Cronenberg film Rabid. But given that he’s a well-known fan of comics, it’s only a matter of time before he tries to get involved in either the Marvel Cinematic Universe or the DC Extended Universe. The former world champ was asked about which comicbook roles he would love to play during an interview at the Starrcast III wrestling fan convention on Saturday.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’m a pretty pragmatic thinker, so I try to think of what would be kind of cool,” Punk said. “And I thought being like a 2019 version of Kraven in a Spider-Man movie would be kind of neat. He could be like a weird, militia dude wearing tactical gear. It’s kind of topical because everybody apparently has an AR-15 now.

“Casey Jones (from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles) is a pretty rad fit,” he added. “But I think those are great characters. I think that’d be fun to do.”

The interviewer, Mike John of PWInsider, pitched the idea of Punk playing Moon Knight, which is perfect timing given that Marvel recently announced at the D23 Expo that the character will be getting its own series on the Disney+ streaming service in 2021 at the earliest.

“I would love to be Marc Spector,” Punk said. “Obviously there’s a lot characters in the Marvel Universe, so I’m not greedy just to be in there. I want to do something that’s fun and makes sense.”

Punk previously stepped into the world of Marvel comics, partially writing Thor Annual No. 1 in 2015, Marvel’s Master of Kung Fu in 2017 and co-wrote the ongoing Drax series.

Other series that have been announced for Disney+ include The Mandalorian, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, WandaVision, What If…?, Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, an untitled series on Obi-Wan Kenobi and She-Hulk.

While Kraven the Hunter would be a interesting casting for Punk, he probably won’t be able to do so within the MCU given the recent split between Disney and Sony of the usage of Spider-Man and his rogues gallery.