CM Punk Restructuring WWE Deal, Hopes to Take Over NXT Operations

CM Punk remains in the honeymoon stage of his WWE return. This past November, the Second City Saint shocked the wrestling world when he showed up as essentially a post-credits scene of WWE Survivor Series, greeting his hometown Chicago crowd on a WWE broadcast for the first time in nearly a decade. The following Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, Punk proclaimed that he was “home” and set his sights on checking off the one goal he hadn’t attained in his first WWE run, that being headlining WWE WrestleMania 40. While an ill-timed injury forced him to miss the Showcase of the Immortals, Punk has remained in high spirits and has still actively contributed to WWE programming, popping up sporadically across WWE’s three weekly in-ring broadcasts.

CM Punk Aims to Restructure WWE Contract

And as it turns out, he never wants to leave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As reported by WrestlePurists, CM Punk is “in the process” of having his current WWE contract, which is believed to be three years, “restructured.” Punk is said to have a mentality along the lines of “if all goes well” he will “never leave” as he wants to be “here (in WWE) forever.”

Forever does not mean wrestling until he’s on his deathbed either. The report adds that “when it’s time” for Punk to step back from in-ring competition, he wants to “run NXT.” NXT is currently under the leadership of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels.

Punk’s newfound love for World Wrestling Entertainment can largely be attributed to his repaired relationship with WWE Chief Content Officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque. These two legitimately butted heads throughout the early 2010s, and their backstage beef culminated in Punk walking out of the company. Punk also had issues with former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. McMahon is no longer involved in WWE in any capacity and is facing sex trafficking allegations.

“We just talked about a whole lot of stuff and about stuff that was, at one point, probably serious to both of us that is silly now. We just kind of laughed, buried the hatchet, and then we started talking business,” Punk said of his rekindled relationship with Triple H. “I was like, ‘Man, this is Thanksgiving. I don’t want to bother you, you’re with your girls, we can talk about it later.’ But then I was just like, ‘Ah well, Friday, and then the show’s Saturday.’ It all got done very, very fast.”

Punk is scheduled to make his in-ring return at WWE SummerSlam on Saturday, August 3rd.