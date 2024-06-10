NXT Battleground: CM Punk Cameos, Gets Berated By NXT Champion

CM Punk has made his love for WWE NXT crystal clear since returning to WWE this past fall. Two weeks after shocking the world at WWE Survivor Series 2023, Punk popped by NXT Deadline to reunite with NXT general manager Shawn Michaels and tease signing with the brand. While Punk ultimately took his talents to WWE Monday Night Raw, the Second City Saint still frequented the developmental territory, venturing down to the WWE Performance Center to train ahead of his in-ring return at WWE Royal Rumble. Punk has been shelved with an injury since January but remains in and around WWE programming, including NXT, as he has been spotted giving advice to blossoming talent.

CM Punk Cameos at NXT Battleground

The self-proclaimed Best in the World attempted to do just that last night.

After successfully defending her title against TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace, NXT Women's Champion Roxanne Perez gave a brief backstage interview to boast about her sneaky victory. Shortly into her gloating, Perez was interrupted by CM Punk.

"Listen, just calm down for a second. You're the champion for a reason. You're head and shoulders above all of these women here. You're head and shoulders above all the TNA Knockouts, but tonight, you got lucky, okay?" Punk said. "I need you to focus on this (points at the NXT Women's Championship). I need you to focus on who you are. I need you to be the prodigy. You don't need anything else."

Perez sarcastically thanked Punk for the advice before calling him a "hypocrite." This label likely stems from Punk's past title reigns, as he had been known to take advantage of fortuitous situations to retain his prizes. During the second half of Punk's WWE Championship reign in 2013, he had the help of double pinfalls, crooked referees, and The Shield in various defenses.

"Is she always like this?" Punk asked interviewer Sarah Schreiber after Perez walked away.

Will CM Punk Return For WWE Clash at the Castle?

Punk's NXT Battleground cameo had nothing to do with physicality, but his presence around the product indicates that he is getting closer to an in-ring return. He is coming up on five months since undergoing surgery to repair his torn triceps. Typical recovery period for an injury like that is around six months.

Speculation has run wild that Punk could be medically cleared in time for WWE Clash at the Castle, not to have a match on the card but be good enough to get physical and interfere in rival Drew McIntyre's WWE World Heavyweight Championship match.

WWE Clash at the Castle goes down on Saturday, June 15th.