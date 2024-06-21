CM Punk Returns to Chicago: Will He Announce Medical Clearance on WWE SmackDown?

CM Punk is one good doctor's note away from getting back in the ring. This past weekend, the Second City Saint ventured to Scotland to cost Drew McIntyre his WWE World Heavyweight Championship match, donning a referee shirt to sneakily count the pinfall before calling it off after just a 1-2. McIntyre got in Punk's face, leading Punk to low-blowing the Scottish Warrior, leaving him prone for WWE World Heavyweight Champion Damian Priest to his his finisher and get the successful 1-2-3. After WWE Clash at the Castle went off the air, Punk appeared at the WWE Clash at the Castle post-show to take questions from the media.

When asked about his health status, Punk revealed that he was going to get checked by doctors this week and would then go to WWE SmackDown, as it emanates from his hometown of Chicago, to deliver what will hopefully be good news.

CM Punk Returns to WWE SmackDown

The self-proclaimed best in the world is back on the blue brand.

Tonight's broadcast of WWE SmackDown will feature CM Punk making his first televised appearance since WWE Clash at the Castle. Last heard from Punk, he is hoping to deliver good news about his health.

As reported by insider account @WrestleVotes earlier this week, Punk is not expected to be cleared in time for WWE's next premium live event, WWE Money in the Bank on July 6th, but he is anticipated to be good to go for WWE SummerSlam.

That report aligns with the current storyline situation for Punk and rival Drew McIntyre's red-hot blood feud. This past Monday on WWE Monday Night Raw, McIntyre declared that he had quit the company, walking out of the arena by shunning WWE Chief Content Officer Paul "Triple H" Levesque. Given that McIntyre just signed a contract extension shortly after WWE WrestleMania 40, this quitting is likely part of his ongoing feud with Punk, and it gives him an excuse to be off of WWE programming during the final few weeks before Punk receives medical clearance.

Punk has been on the shelf since January. He tore his triceps in the Men's Royal Rumble Match at WWE Royal Rumble when he took an awkward landing following a FutureShock DDT from McIntyre. Punk is no stranger to torn triceps, as he previously suffered this exact injury on his other arm at AEW All Out 2022 and was out of action for nine months. Punk's recovery this time around is quite accelerated, as a WWE SummerSlam comeback would mean he's back to 100 percent in just over six months.

WWE SmackDown goes down tonight at 8 PM ET on FOX.