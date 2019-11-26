CM Punk Won’t Appear on WWE Backstage This Week, But Triple H Will

WWE Backstage turned plenty of heads last week thanks to CM Punk’s debut as an analyst for the show. The former WWE Champion gave plenty of moments in his first episode by harshly criticizing WWE’s current product, praising the women’s division and NXT and shutting down Seth Rollins’ attempt at getting him to come out of retirement for a match. Unfortunately Punk isn’t obligated to be on the show every week like Renee Young and Booker T, and the @WWEonFOX Twitter account confirmed on Monday night that Punk would not appear on this week’s show. Instead, the headlining attraction for this week’s show will be an interview with Triple H.

“Tomorrow on #WWEBackstage, @TripleH joins the crew from the @WWEPC. After the success of @WWENXT at #SurvivorSeries we’re sure he has a LOT to say,” the account wrote while promoting “The Game’s” appearance

He will not be. — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) November 26, 2019

This past weekend turned out to be a massive success for the NXT brand. After a well-received NXT TakeOver: WarGames event on Saturday night, the Black and Gold brand went head-to-head with both SmackDown and Raw in a battle for “brand supremacy” at the Survivor Series event in Chicago. By the end of the night NXT beat both shows with a score of 4-2-1, with Shayna Baszler, Roderick Strong, Lio Rush and the five-woman Survivor Series team all winning their respective matches.

NXT is done for the year in terms of WWE Network events, but the brand already has three shows lined up for early 2020. NXT UK will get its third TakeOver event with NXT UK TakeOver: Blackpool II on Jan. 12, Worlds Collide will see a battle between NXT and NXT UK on Jan. 25 (the night before the Royal Rumble) and NXT TakeOver: Portland will occur on Feb. 16.

When asked during a recent media conference call, Hunter said he and Punk haven’t talked about the possibility of him joining NXT since he signed his new deal with FOX.