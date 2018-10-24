Shane McMahon Euthanizes CM Punk Chant on WWE SmackDown

Of all of the clichès in WWE, the CM Punk chant may be the most tired. And Shane McMahon is doing his part to put it to bed.

During Tuesday night’s episode of SmackDown, Shane McMahon practically begged the crowd to fire up the dusty chant as he repeatedly said “best in the world,” during his World Cup promo. The fans took the bait, and Shane-O-Mac crushed them.

Videos by ComicBook.com

*Shane talking about the #WWEWorldCup and the winner being known as the Best In the World. *Crowd chants for CM Punk Shane: “I don’t believe he’s in the tournament.” #SDLive pic.twitter.com/jfFIbGt4yd — Italo Santana 🇧🇷 (@BulletClubIta) October 24, 2018

It’s impossible to know if McMahon actually did set Newark, NJ up for that punchline, but he delivered nonetheless—we’re one step closer to ending CM Punk chants forever.

In 2018, chanting CM Punk is about as original as declaring “wrestling is fake.” However, when a crowd feels salty, it’s one of their favorite ways to protest during a WWE show. Typically, protocol calls for whoever is speaking to ignore the chant, but McMahon couldn’t help himself.

The lore of CM Punk is one of the user fantasy in WWE fan culture. After leaving the company in 2014, Punk has been busy pursuing an MMA career and booking court dates in a defamation suit with WWE doctor Chris Amann. Punk fared far better in the courtroom than the Octagon, and it seems his days of real fighting are finished.

That said, it would seem that the window for Punk to return to wrestling has just opened. However, the 39-year old has remained adamant he’s finished with the sport.

“I’m done, I’m done, I’m done with professional wrestling,” Punk told TSN Sports. A lot of people like to be mad at me about that. They make fun of me because I lost my first fight, and that’s fine you’re entitled to your opinion. But you do not own me and I am entitled to do what I want to do and that’s what I’m doing. Wrestling is in the rear view mirror,” he said.

Of course, no matter what Punk says, many fans will continue holding their breath for his return. If that were to happen, it would be one of the most significant moments in this era of WWE. Punk is beloved by the WWE Universe, and a final chapter in the company would give everyone, including Punk, the catharsis we’re all craving. However, as of now, that looks like it will remain a pipe dream. But with Roman Reigns out for the foreseeable future, maybe Vince McMahon is feeling the itch to give Punk a call.