Watch: Cody Rhodes Arrives on AEW Dynamite in Miami Vice Outfit, Accepts MJF’s Challenge

Cody Rhodes arrived at AEW Dynamite’s Bash at the Beach special this week dressed in his finest Miami Vice attire to deliver a special message to Maxwell Jacob Friedman — he accepts his terms for a match at AEW Revolution. In order for Rhodes to get his hands on the man who cost him the AEW World Championship, Rhodes is not allowed to touch MJF until the match, he has to face Wardlow inside of a Steel Cage and he has to take 10 lashings with a leather belt from MJF live on Dynamite. Rhodes tore into MJF saying that he was merely stalling for time, but he wouldn’t back down from the fight.

“I accept. And I know what it means to have this match at Revolution. It means I have failed as a mentor,” Rhodes said. “But perhaps I can teach you one final lesson, a lesson many men who have stood across the Rhodes have learned. This is not your story. You’re simply a chapter in mine. And at Revolution I’m going to give you your own goddamn scar.

Here’s a direct comparison between Rhodes’ outfit and the one Don Johnson wore in the classic 1980s TV show.