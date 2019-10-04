Watch: Cody Rhodes and Chris Jericho Brawl During AEW’s New York Comic Con Panel

All Elite Wrestling’s panel at New York Comic Con broke out into chaos on Friday afternoon as Cody Rhodes made a surprise appearance and attacked Chris Jericho on the panel stage. The attack was likely payback for what happened on AEW Dynamite this week, as Jericho closed out the show alongside Sammy Guevara, Ortiz, Santana and a debuting Jake Hager by attacking Rhodes, his brother Dustin Rhodes and The Young Bucks. Rhodes is booked to face Jericho for the AEW World Championship at the Full Gear pay-per-view on Nov. 9, and kept his spot as No. 1 contender by beating Guevara at the beginning of the episode.

Check out a clip of the attack in the video below. Jericho promised via a quick backstage interaction after Wednesday night’s episode that fans would get more answers about his new faction next week.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The brawl started when MJF, dressed as a fan wearing Jericho’s face paint, announced that Rhodes was in the building.

Rhodes unloaded on Jericho in a promo on The Road to AEW on TNT days before Dynamite’ premiere episode.

“So wouldn’t that have been enough? Myself, coming off the two biggest wins of my career, entering the prime of my career at the beginning of AEW against the world champion, Chris Jericho? Nov. 9, Full Gear, Baltimore Maryland, Royal Farms Arena, that should have been enough. But Chris did what his lot often does, he wanted to escalate the scenario,” Rhodes said. “He called my dad a son of a b—. Who’s that for? Is that heat, are you getting heat on a dead man? Is this Memphis? No if it’s heat on anybody it is heat on me because people would assume that I would corroborate which such a nonsensical and carny statement, and I would never. You want to know what else it is? It’s lazy.

“Chris Jericho is one of the greatest interview men in the history of pro wrestling, one of the greatest promos,” he added. “It’s the equivalent of Elvis Presley saying, ‘Guess what guys, I’m back from the dead and I’ve got a new song and it’s me farting in the microphone for 30 minutes.’ Come on. You should do better Chris. So let’s cut the bells and whistles, we obviously don’t need them. Nov. 9 you’re not wrestling my dad, you’re wrestling me. And I’m the son of a b—.

He wrapped up by saying, “I’ll see you in Baltimore. And do me a favor, don’t forget the belt….. again.”