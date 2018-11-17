Cody Rhodes Injury Update: Surgery Date, Recovery Time

In an update to a story we reported last week, Cody Rhodes will be undergoing knee surgery for an injury he sustained just over one week ago.

As part of Ring of Honor’s Global Wars tour last weekend, Rhodes was performing in Buffalo, New York when he heard a pop in his knee. He later took to Twitter to provide an update on the injury.

GOOD news is my doctor is fairly confident that my mcl/pcl/acl are structurally sound. BAD news is the meniscus is fairly damaged, gonna’ require a scope. No dates will be adjusted at the moment, and I’ll definitely still compete in the final battle main event & at WK.

After an MRI earlier this week, it was revealed that Rhodes suffered two tears to his medial meniscus. The injuries will require an arthroscopic knee scope. It was good news in that the MCL, PCL, and ACL ligaments were all structurally sound, as he stated in the tweet above, as a tear to any of those would have required a much more lengthy absence.

As is, Rhodes is expected to miss about six weeks of action according to a report from the Wrestling Observer. He will undergo surgery following his match on January 4th at New Japan Pro Wrestling‘s WrestleKingdom event in the Tokyo Dome. In the mean time, Rhodes will be rehabbing to prepare for his match on December 14th at Ring of Honor‘s Final Battle PPV event where he will face Jay Lethal for the ROH title.