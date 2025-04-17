Former TNA Champion Finally Makes AEW Debut

Play video

AEW Dynamite got started with a highly anticipated showdown between Mercedes Mone and Athena, but that wasn’t the only big moment throughout the show. After a confrontation between Hangman Page and Okada backstage, Hangman hit the ring for a match, but it wasn’t known who his opponent would be. That opponent turned out to be none other than former TNA World Champion Josh Alexander, and he got a major pop from the AEW crowd. You can check out his AEW debut below.

Alexander has reportedly been signed to AEW for a little while now but had yet to make his debut. That’s all changed now, and you can’t beat a debut against one of AEW’s most beloved stars in Hangman Page.

Alexander debuted as part of the Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament Quarterfinals, and he put on quite the show. At one point Alexander slammed Page’s back onto the ring apron and then followed it up by bouncing off the ropes into a crossbody that sent Page careening towards the floor.

Unfortunately, Alexander couldn’t snag the victory, and it will be Page moving on to face Kyle Fletcher, but he wasn’t quite done. Don Callis ended up getting in Alexander’s ear, and the byproduct of that was Alexander attacking Page and leaving him knocked out in the center of the ring. Perhaps Alexander is Callis’ newest investment, and that could be incredibly bad news for Page moving forward.

Alexander was in many ways the face of TNA during its renaissance over the past few years, running with the ball through anything that came his way as TNA World Champion. After an injury, he would return and seek to reclaim the Title, and though that never came to pass, Alexander shared on Twitter just how wonderful the past 6 years had been.

“My 6 years in TNA have been amazing. I’ve made lifelong friends and people I call family. I was able to travel the world with my wife when she joined the company as their Ring Announcer for a couple of years. My 6-year-old son Jett, has grown up only knowing that his dad is a TNA wrestler. I’m so grateful for the opportunities I got here to show what I could do. I am also eternally grateful for the mentoring and coaching that was so freely given to me over the years. I wouldn’t be half the wrestler I am today, without it,” Alexander wrote.

“I love you all: from production, talent and to most importantly, the fans. Thank you for giving this man with a dream, a chance to find himself. I know who I am now and I know what I’m capable of – and to be quite honest, that’s ANYTHING. I’m a killer, and whatever I lack in God-given athletic ability, I more than make up for with a ruthless work ethic and passion to be the best,” Alexander wrote.

Are you excited for Alexander in AEW?