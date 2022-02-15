AEW Stars Say Goodbye to Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes

AEW confirmed on Tuesday that both Cody Rhodes and Brandi Rhodes have left the company and numerous wrestlers have since commented on the pair’s departure. Cody was a founding member of the company and an executive vice president on top of being an on-screen talent, while Brandi doubled up as a wrestler and the company’s chief branding officer. Check out some of the reactions in the list below.

Reports have already popped up that the pair is in negotiations with WWE about returning to the promotion for the first time since leaving in 2016. Do you think it happens? Let us know down in the comments!

Dustin is Staying

https://twitter.com/dustinrhodes/status/1493607448766300174?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

That Rascal

https://twitter.com/OfficialEGO/status/1493646665617661961?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Nightmare Family Love

https://twitter.com/QTMarshall/status/1493611432520437762?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/BigShottyLee/status/1493617027579265024?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Sammy

https://twitter.com/sammyguevara/status/1493607932805713939?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

The Codyvator Saga

https://twitter.com/NylaRoseBeast/status/1493627003685285897?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

https://twitter.com/Jade_Cargill/status/1493630365063331841?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Ricky

https://twitter.com/starkmanjones/status/1493610260426338305?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Shawn Spears

https://twitter.com/ShawnSpears/status/1493619585689403393?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Amanda Huber