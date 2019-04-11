Conor McGregor Congratulates Becky Lynch on Winning WrestleMania 35 Main Event

Conor McGregor took to Twitter early Monday morning with a special shout-out to his fellow Ireland native Becky Lynch. “The Man” walked out of WrestleMania 35 on Sunday night holding both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships after beating both Ronda Rousey and Becky Lynch in a triple threat bout. McGregor congratulated Lynch while also complementing Rousey and Flair on their abilities before teasing his own potential involvement in the squared circle.

Congrats to Irelands Becky Lynch, the WWE’s first Champ Champ,” McGregor wrote. “Wow! What a match these ladies put on! Ronda Rousey is something special in that ring, as is Charlotte Flair of the Flair dynasty! Stephanie McMahon you are right, I could not do what these athletes do. Or could I…”

Back in late March McGregor took to Twitter to announce he was retiring from Mixed Martial Arts.

“Hey guys quick announcement, I’ve decided to retire from the sport formally known as ‘Mixed Martial Art’ today. I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition,” McGregor wrote. “I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

Many MMA fans didn’t buy the announcement, given that McGregor had previous threatened retirement while negotiating fights with UFC president Dana White. A week later McGregor claimed he was back while engaged in a Twitter feud with Khabib Nurmagomedov, the man that beat McGregor in his last fight at UFC 229 in October.

“I want to move forward, with my fans of all faiths and all backgrounds,” McGregor wrote. “All faiths challenge us to be our best selves. It is one world and one for all. Now see you in the Octagon.”

Lynch took to Twitter early Monday morning as well, posting a photo of herself holding up both titles from MetLife Stadium in the final moments of WrestleMania.

“Unthinkable to think what was once unthinkable,” Lynch wrote. “Those 3 seconds last night were a lifetime in the making. Thank you to all of you who have been on this crazy whirlwind journey with me. We’re only getting started.”

WWE is currently advertising for Lynch to appear at Monday Night Raw this week at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

