UFC 257: Conor McGregor Memes Explode After Knockout Defeat
Dustin Poirier absolutely laid waste to Conor McGregor at UFC 257 and the Internet pounced on the opportunity to get some jokes in. In the second round, you could find Notorious asleep on the mat with one of his hands under his head like he meant to fall like that. It’s wild to see such a heavily hyped fight come down like that. But, in the combat sports world, no one is safe. A couple of years ago it would be unfathomable to see a star have this many high-profile beatings in a row. But, father time is undefeated for good reason. Poirier did a great job of taking out McGregor’s leading leg earlier in the fight and then it was just a matter of catching the former champion slipping. From there, the Internet seemed to relish doing what it does best, clowning people when given the opportunity. (At least poor Nate Robinson probably feels a sigh of relief at this point. His days as the go-to knockout meme are over and he’s been replaced with fight royalty.)
"conor... wake up... it's time to fight jake paul" pic.twitter.com/K7P7VAn5cI— Callux (@Callux) January 24, 2021
Just days ago, McGregor didn’t turn down the idea of fighting Jake Paul at some point, so maybe his destiny will take him there. At any rate, UFC fans aren’t keen on letting the man forget how tough it’s been for him since retiring from the sport multiple times.
Did you catch the KO? Will Conor fight again? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best reactions down below:
Jake Paul checking in
Jake Paul’s reaction after watching Dustin Poririer knock out Conor McGregor #UFC257January 24, 2021
This is just brutal
weird place to nap but everyone’s sleep journey is different pic.twitter.com/3E2ZGdovK4— BUM CHILLUPS AKA SPENCER HALL (@edsbs) January 24, 2021
This is so true
Vince McMahon right now pic.twitter.com/aEDKwlyeO8— BD (@BrandonDavisBD) January 24, 2021
Tragic
The worst thing about Conor McGregor losing is how Jake Paul’s ego is about to boost even more pic.twitter.com/SM6Lx90vTI— mariano 🦦⁶𓅓 (@TheRapAgenda) January 24, 2021
Awww man
Khabib looking at Conor after that TKO like #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/SRDBIAIiIZ— Meme Machine (@mememugginn) January 24, 2021
Stunning
me seeing Conor getting knocked out by Poirier #ufc257 pic.twitter.com/SEhvhNs6cB— abraham (@abahamm_) January 24, 2021
memes collide
Nate Robinson seeing Conor McGregor get knocked out #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/QUum6hIsCG— 𝕁𝕒𝕙💥🌴 (@QuarterTube) January 24, 2021
Jeez
“ Ima Knox him out first round” - Conor McGregor 😭 #UFC257 #ConorMcGregor #DustinPoirier pic.twitter.com/5HFpmgxRT3— nile (@nile_zaki) January 24, 2021
Not Chicken Little
Conor after the fight be like #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/n1AKgKBlTL— Sugashow (@SnailSonnen) January 24, 2021