UFC 257: Conor McGregor Memes Explode After Knockout Defeat

Dustin Poirier absolutely laid waste to Conor McGregor at UFC 257 and the Internet pounced on the opportunity to get some jokes in. In the second round, you could find Notorious asleep on the mat with one of his hands under his head like he meant to fall like that. It’s wild to see such a heavily hyped fight come down like that. But, in the combat sports world, no one is safe. A couple of years ago it would be unfathomable to see a star have this many high-profile beatings in a row. But, father time is undefeated for good reason. Poirier did a great job of taking out McGregor’s leading leg earlier in the fight and then it was just a matter of catching the former champion slipping. From there, the Internet seemed to relish doing what it does best, clowning people when given the opportunity. (At least poor Nate Robinson probably feels a sigh of relief at this point. His days as the go-to knockout meme are over and he’s been replaced with fight royalty.)

"conor... wake up... it's time to fight jake paul" pic.twitter.com/K7P7VAn5cI — Callux (@Callux) January 24, 2021

Just days ago, McGregor didn’t turn down the idea of fighting Jake Paul at some point, so maybe his destiny will take him there. At any rate, UFC fans aren’t keen on letting the man forget how tough it’s been for him since retiring from the sport multiple times.

Did you catch the KO? Will Conor fight again? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the best reactions down below: