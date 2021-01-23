Eminem Debuts UFC Themed Higher Music Video Ahead of Conor McGregor vs Dustin Poirier Rematch

✖

Tonight is the anticipated return to the octagon for UFC star Conor McGregor, who will be battling Justin Poirier in an anticipated rematch at UFC 257. In the lead-up to the big rematch, Eminem has released the music video to his newest single Higher, which was released on ESPN's pre-show for UFC 257 and featured a number of notable UFC and ESPN cameos. As you can see in the video below, Eminem can be seen dishing out lyrics in a ring as he prepares for a fight against his own demons, and then can even be seen at a weigh-in against his opponent, and in the middle is an ESPN segment to make it all feel authentic (via Rolling Stone).

The ESPN segment occurs about midway through and is hosted by Michael Eaves, who has on UFC chief Dana White to talk about Eminem's upcoming fight and then even invites Eminem himself to join in on the mock interview.

We then see Dana again at the weigh-in, and clips of UFC fights are also spliced in throughout. You can check out the video for yourself below.

“It’s always been amazing to be able to work with Eminem for promotional and programming content on various ESPN properties over the years,” ESPN music director Kevin Wilson said in a statement. “To be able to work on this video together with his team – not only featuring our team’s great UFC coverage but also debuting it exclusively on ABC, is just invaluable.”

Higher is the latest single off of Eminem's newest record, Music to be Murdered By - Side B, a deluxe edition that adds a whole other album's worth of material to the original album.

As for UFC 257, the event is airing live from Abu Dhabi U.A.E., and McGregor and Poirier will be the main event. McGregor won the first go-round between the two with a TKO in the first round, but that was in 2014, so we'll have to wait and see if he can come out victorious again.

Here's the main card:

Dustin Poirier vs Conor McGregor

Dan Hooker vs Michael Chandler

Jessica Eye vs Joanne Calderwood

Andrew Sanchez vs Makhmud Muradov

Marina Rodriguez vs Amanda Ribas

UFC 257 will be available exclusively on ESPN+ and Early Prelims will kick off at 7 PM EST. Prelims will start at 8 PM EST, followed by the main card at 10 PM EST.

