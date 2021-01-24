UFC 257: ESPN+ Goes Down Before Conor McGregor Fight and Fans Are Furious

MMA Fans are absolutely furious that ESPN+ is down as UFC 257 gets rolling. There are a couple of huge fights on the card and people are not happy. Conor McGregor is taking on Dustin Poirier in a sequel to the first meeting of the two fighters. The number two ranked lightweight contender is hoping to climb the ladder for his shot at the gold. For Notorious, this is another fabled comeback after retiring from the sport last year. Fans from all over the globe are usually down for any and all action in the UFC. But, you can go ahead and double that anticipation when it comes to McGregor. This is a massive draw, and ESPN had to know the strain it would cause on the servers. Hopefully, everything is up and running soon, because the Internet sounds none too pleased about having to wait to see the striking that’s sure to come this evening.

Earlier in the month, Dana White sat down with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to talk about the impact of a star like McGregor.

“He’s a massive superstar and that obviously was obviously a global massive fight. It’s the biggest pay-per-view of all time. It’s the biggest combat sports pay-per-view of all time. Not only did he help in growing the sport in the United States but throughout the rest of the world. Throughout the U.K., Europe, Australia. Conor McGregor is a massive superstar for us.”

