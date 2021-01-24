UFC 257: ESPN+ Goes Down Before Conor McGregor Fight and Fans Are Furious
MMA Fans are absolutely furious that ESPN+ is down as UFC 257 gets rolling. There are a couple of huge fights on the card and people are not happy. Conor McGregor is taking on Dustin Poirier in a sequel to the first meeting of the two fighters. The number two ranked lightweight contender is hoping to climb the ladder for his shot at the gold. For Notorious, this is another fabled comeback after retiring from the sport last year. Fans from all over the globe are usually down for any and all action in the UFC. But, you can go ahead and double that anticipation when it comes to McGregor. This is a massive draw, and ESPN had to know the strain it would cause on the servers. Hopefully, everything is up and running soon, because the Internet sounds none too pleased about having to wait to see the striking that’s sure to come this evening.
This is not what I paid over $70 for @espn @ufc #ESPNPlus #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/vpf3LFWLCv— Anthony (@WorstAnthony) January 24, 2021
Earlier in the month, Dana White sat down with ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman to talk about the impact of a star like McGregor.
“He’s a massive superstar and that obviously was obviously a global massive fight. It’s the biggest pay-per-view of all time. It’s the biggest combat sports pay-per-view of all time. Not only did he help in growing the sport in the United States but throughout the rest of the world. Throughout the U.K., Europe, Australia. Conor McGregor is a massive superstar for us.”
Are you tuning in for UFC 257? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions down below:
Oof
Hey @danawhite .. I stopped streaming and actually bought the ufc event off espn+... then it crashes. You paying me back or do I need to get on my stream shit again?— Levi Fuller (@LaFuller21) January 24, 2021
Well, that's not good
The espn stream I paid for literally ain't working, @danawhite u got the wrong guy wtf— Cameron Yeager (@CamYeag) January 24, 2021
That's not looking too promising
Fix your app @espn @ESPNPlusHelp #espn #espnapp #UFC257 wth pic.twitter.com/SML5YnvWZ8— Stephen Brucher (@stephenbrucher) January 24, 2021
There's a Hurricane comin' through!
So the ESPN app is trash.— Hurricane Helms (@ShaneHelmsCom) January 24, 2021
Wow, what a flex
ESPN working for me, sorry you losers can't buy it. Ill update you.— Funky (@Benaskren) January 24, 2021
Maybe so, maybe no...
Ummmmm @espn + you gonna let me buy this fight, orrrrrr???— Renee Paquette (@ReneePaquette) January 24, 2021
LOL the jokes have been amazing
Dana White trying so hard to shut down the illegal steams, he's shut down the whole ESPN app. pic.twitter.com/R0TaFkWb3f— Matt Young (@Chron_MattYoung) January 24, 2021
Putting out fires for real
They person in charge of the ESPN servers right now...#UFC257 #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/8NV04Jifrf— Christoffersen MMA (@BestMMAnews) January 24, 2021
Bernie Meme as well
Me waiting on @espn to fix their service I paid for #UFC257 #ESPNPlus pic.twitter.com/ZKAajEPSGe— Marty Chamberlain (@party_marty13) January 24, 2021
Welp.
This is all I get pic.twitter.com/ssiSDCRgHJ— Rachel (@Rachel98242885) January 24, 2021
Lightyears ahead
Can't steal an ESPN+ stream if the ESPN+ stream doesn't work #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/zAON3oUuo9— Alexander K Lee (@AlexanderKLee) January 24, 2021
The sarcasm is dripping
Wow #UFC257 is so awesome on the ESPN app on @PlayStation 🤬 pic.twitter.com/RfOuzk3G8f— Freddie D (@FwdSpace15) January 24, 2021
Tough Scene
Update on this... We're about 5 minutes into the payment process and it froze... Come on @espn. Apparently you used your resources in the wrong places... #UFC257 https://t.co/Ymi106a0AT— Blake Ramsey (@bdramsey33) January 24, 2021
Yikes
@danawhite @espn @ESPNPlusHelp @espnmma How Dana gonna be the next 24 hours #UFC257 pic.twitter.com/m5EenT6pD8— Keirsten Sheray (@keirsten_sheray) January 24, 2021