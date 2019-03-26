Conor McGregor’s Spokesperson Releases Statement on Sexual Assault Accusation

Conor McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler released a statement on Monday to ESPN’s Ariel Helwani following the New York Times’ report that the former UFC Champion was being accused of sexual assault.

“This story has been circulating for some time and it is unclear why it is being reported now,” Kessler said. “The assumption that the Conor retirement announcement today is related to this rumor is absolutely false. Should Conor fight in the future it must be in an environment where fighters are respected for their value, their skill, their hard work and their dedication to the sport.”

For those who missed it, McGregor announced early Tuesday morning that he was retiring from the UFC. He last fight in the promotion took place in October.

“I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition,” McGregor wrote. “I now join my former partners on this venture, already in retirement. Proper Pina Coladas on me fellas!”

UFC President Dana White released a statement on McGregor’s departure from the company several hours later.

“He has the money to retire and his whiskey (Proper 12) is KILLIN it. It totally makes sense,” White wrote. “It i was him i would retire too. He’s retiring from fighting. Not from working. The Whiskey will keep him busy and I’m sure he has other things he’s working on. He has been so fun to watch!!! He has accomplished incredible things in this sport. I am so happy for him and i look forward to seeing him be as successful outside the octagon as he was in it.”

The alleged victim claimed she was assaulted by McGregor at the Beacon Hotel in Dublin, Ireland, back in December. McGregor was arrested in January and released shortly after, though an investigation is still ongoing. Irish media outlets initially reported on the story, but due to Irish laws they were unable to identify McGregor as the suspect given that he had yet to be convicted of any crime.

McGregor was arrested earlier in March for strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief when he allegedly stole and broke a fan’s phone outside a Miami Beach night club.

